PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the period. PNM Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of PNM Resources worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. 138,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,091. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

