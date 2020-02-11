PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 226.8% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 475.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 595.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 47.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 477,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

