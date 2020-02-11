Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Acumen Capital started coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.76% of Points International worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 79,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

