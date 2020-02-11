PolySwarm Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $5,658.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.03603296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00250728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00136639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.