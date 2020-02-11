Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $226.91 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $148.36 and a 12 month high of $228.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

