Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Pool worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

POOL stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $229.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,520. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $148.36 and a 1 year high of $228.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day moving average is $205.43. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

