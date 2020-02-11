Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Short Interest Update

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,000 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.07 per share, for a total transaction of $186,140.00. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,200 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $203,412.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,903.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,877. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pope Resources by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Pope Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Pope Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pope Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

POPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of POPE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. Pope Resources has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.94 and a beta of 0.29.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

