PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $92,907.00 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00759955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00070136 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006114 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007323 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,994,340,348 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

