Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00005044 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance and OKEx. Populous has a market capitalization of $27.59 million and $5.28 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Livecoin, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

