Post’s (POST) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Post (NYSE:POST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $127.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of POST opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.65. Post has a 52 week low of $94.19 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Post by 8,813.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,324 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

