PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $3,638.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.37 or 0.02269161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.90 or 0.04599787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00759955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00852604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00120392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010337 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00703467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,285,201 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

