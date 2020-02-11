PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $15.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.58 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

