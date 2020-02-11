Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Purchased by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,331 shares during the period. Preferred Apartment Communities comprises 2.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,874 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 539,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 68.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 123,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

