PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 715,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 103,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,754. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,527,400 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $79,786,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 192,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $7,316,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSMT. ValuEngine downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.