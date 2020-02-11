Primas Hits Market Cap of $1.84 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $746,921.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, OKEx and BCEX. During the last week, Primas has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

