Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,598 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.38. 9,943,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,624,860. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

