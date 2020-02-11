Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $23.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,157.61. 4,494,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,082. The company has a market cap of $1,085.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,899.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,814.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

