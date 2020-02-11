Primecoin Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg and Poloniex. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $3,783.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,660,993 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

