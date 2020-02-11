Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 118,002 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Chevron worth $542,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

