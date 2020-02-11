Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,318 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.33% of Howard Hughes worth $291,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Howard Hughes by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 60,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.92 per share, with a total value of $109,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,750,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,257,431. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.21. 2,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $135.42.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

