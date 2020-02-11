Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,008 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Becton Dickinson and worth $250,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

NYSE:BDX traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.36. The stock had a trading volume of 168,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

