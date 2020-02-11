Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Booking worth $271,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 54.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 151.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $22.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,909.30. 403,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,864. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,003.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,965.01.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

