Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of S&P Global worth $302,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $294.15. The company had a trading volume of 90,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.44. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.