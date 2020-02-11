Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,434,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,992 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $199,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 416,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,270. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

