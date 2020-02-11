Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $272.77 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of BlackRock worth $272,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,197,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 304,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,609,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $570.44. 570,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $561.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

