Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $481.40 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Procter & Gamble worth $481,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 875,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,296,000 after buying an additional 179,596 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.15. 5,025,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,653. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.43 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

