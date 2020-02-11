Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,379 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Danaher worth $308,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

