Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,466,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Truist Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $54.81. 266,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,768. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

