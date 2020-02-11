Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Chubb worth $309,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.32 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,080 shares of company stock worth $27,507,621 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

