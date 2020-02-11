Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Union Pacific worth $327,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,666. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

