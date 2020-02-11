Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 256,173 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Dollar General worth $268,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $155.95. The stock had a trading volume of 912,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,590. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

