Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,429 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Linde worth $283,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $216.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $217.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day moving average of $199.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

