Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

AMZN traded up $23.70 on Tuesday, hitting $2,157.61. 4,494,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,082. The firm has a market cap of $1,085.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,899.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,814.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

