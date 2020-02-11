Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,596 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.94. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.43 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

