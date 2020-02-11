Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $209,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $2,206,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.43 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

