ProCurrency Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,499.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $3,499.00 and $2,962.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.20 or 0.02736977 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,428,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,353,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

