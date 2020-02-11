Project Coin Market Capitalization Hits $5,731.00 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 61.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Project Coin has traded up 175.8% against the dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $5,731.00 and $1.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Coin alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Coin Profile

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, Cryptopia, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.