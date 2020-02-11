ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRQR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 401,300 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $415.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.41.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

