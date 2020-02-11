ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Price Target Cut to $82.00

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

CMD stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Mark N. Diker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $62,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,609,726.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George L. Fotiades bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.62 per share, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,662,833.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $436,005. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.