Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $165.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

