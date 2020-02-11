Proxeus (XES) Trading Up 69.1% Over Last Week

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $781.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxeus token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Over the last week, Proxeus has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

