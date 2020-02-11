ProximaX Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $617,314.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

