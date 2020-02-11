Prudent Investors Network Invests $2.73 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Prudent Investors Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.82. 13,471,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.64 and its 200-day moving average is $252.59. The company has a market cap of $1,410.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.