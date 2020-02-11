PS Business Parks (PSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $170.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

