Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of PMD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225. Psychemedics has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMD. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Psychemedics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 48.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

