Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 56,700 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.82% of CoreSite Realty worth $34,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.52. 567,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,094. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $98.34 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

