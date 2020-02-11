Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 10,040 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.35% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $26,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,738.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $15.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.32. 1,244,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

