Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 3,387 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.40% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $69,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.09. 1,987,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,290. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

