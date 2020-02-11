Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $332,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $203.94. 10,230,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.52. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $141.25 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

