Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.13% of Fiserv worth $99,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after buying an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 670.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

